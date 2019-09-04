England vs Australia, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1: Watch ENG vs AUS Live on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX

England and Australia will mix up their batting orders and make changes to their bowling attacks for the pivotal fourth Test of an Ashes series that stands at 1-1. Both teams used their week off in the middle of a dramatic, action-packed series to tinker with their lineups for the match in Manchester starting Wednesday. England will drop Chris Woakes and select seam bowler Craig Overton instead, captain Joe Root said Tuesday. Steve Smith 's return, after recovering from the effects of a concussion, and the dropping of Usman Khawaja will bring about a change in Australia's batting lineup, too. Pace bowler James Pattinson was dropped and Mitchell Starc has been named in the squad, putting him in contention to play his first test of the series.

When is the England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1?

The England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 will be played on August 18 (Sunday).

Where is the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test being played?

The England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live?

You can watch the England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India, SkyGo in England and Channel 9 in Australia.

Where can you watch the England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the England vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 on Sony SIX, Sky Sports and Channel 9.

What are the squads for the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test?

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (WK/C), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood