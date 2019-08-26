India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni for most Test wins as Indian captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Virat Kohli now remains only one win away from becoming India's most successful Test captain.

India registered a record-breaking victory over West Indies to go top of the table in the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli's men beat the hosts by 318 runs, setting the record for the biggest away win by an Indian team. It was also the fourth-biggest win for India in terms of run-margin.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly for the most number of away wins in Test matches for India. And with the victory in Antigua, he remains only one win away from becoming the most successful Indian captain in history.

Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of 27 wins in Test matches for India. Moreover, the 30-year-old Delhi batsman reached the 27-win mark in only 47 games, as compared to Dhoni's 60.

Virat Kohli took on the role as the captain of India's Test team from MS Dhoni in December 2014, when the wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Ever since taking over the mantle, Kohli has led India to famous series victories over Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies, and Australia.

"It's a responsibility that I'm fulfilling. It's a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way. Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation after the big win over West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the hosts with a five-wicket haul after Ajinkya Rahane found his first century in two years in the first Test of the two-match series to secure a comprehensive victory over the host side.