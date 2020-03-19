If IPL 2020 is on he is planning on going, confirms David Warner's manager

Image Source : BCCI David Warner

With the imposition of a new travel restriction by the Australian government, Australian players' participation in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been jeopardised even if IPL 2020 begins from April 15 onwards. However, David Warner's manager confirmed on Thursday that he would go to India for the cash-rich league if IPL is scheduled to take place.

“If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine told The Age.

As many as 17 Australian players have bagged an IPL contract for the 13th season, but with the rise in coronavirus concerns across the world and even in India, BCCI suspended IPL until April 15.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.

Moreoevr, according to the new travel restriction in Australia - an unprecedented Level 4: Do not travel’ -- imposed on Wednesday has put player's IPL plans in jeopardy. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a “human biosecurity emergency” and urged citizens to avoid travelling overseas for the next six months owing to the pandemic.

“Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world,” Morrison said during a televised news conference. “Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus. This is a once in a hundred-year type event.”