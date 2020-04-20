Contingency planning for T20 World Cup on agenda for ICC meeting

Image Source : TWITTER ICC T20 World Cup 2020 logo

Contingency planning for the scheduled men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year will be the top priority when the heads of the top cricketing nations hold a special meeting this week while also discussing the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the sport.

The chief executives of the International Cricket Council’s 12 full members and three associate representatives also will discuss the rescheduling of series, the program of future tours and the key factors behind the resumption of international cricket on Thursday’s conference call.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October 18 to November 15 in Australia. It is cricket’s biggest global tournament this year and hasn’t yet been called off.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney says the organisation is continuing to “take advice from experts and authorities” about the T20 tournament.

Sawhney says there is a need to “share knowledge and … build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket.”

