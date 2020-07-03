Image Source : GETTY IMAGES British PM rules out return of club cricket, claims 'teas' and 'changing rooms' are bigger risk than ball

After referring to cricket ball as a natural vector of disease last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes 'teas' and 'changing rooms' are some of the reasons why club cricket can't return in the country.

Pubs and cafes are set to open in the country from July 4 but recreational cricket and club cricket in England hasn't received permission to go ahead yet.

"You made the same point about hairdressers and nail bars and it's a valid point," Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari as per ESPNcricinfo. "There are reasons. You sound like Socrates there. These debates have gone round and round. There are various other considerations.

"The long answer, which I think probably Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer) would give if he were here about cricket, the risk is not so much the ball though that may be a factor, it's the teas, the changing rooms and so on and so forth.

"There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis. You've taken me into a rabbit hole of detail when really what people understand is that this is a battle against a pandemic which we have fought so far with the use of social distancing measures and we are very largely winning," he said.

International cricket, however, is set to return in the country with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Following the conclusion of West Indies series, England will lock horns against Pakistan in three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage