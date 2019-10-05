Ajinkya Rahane blessed with a baby girl

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has become a father, as wife Radhika gives birth to a baby girl.

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has become a father to a baby girl. The vice-captain of the Test team woke up to the delightful news on Saturday and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh posted his wishes for Rahane and his wife Radhika on Twitter.

"Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood," wrote Harbhajan.

Rahane is currently with the Indian team and taking part in the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The Mumbai batsman is among the latest cricketers to father a baby girl. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Hanuma Vihari have a girl child.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014.

The Indian batsman has been one of the mainstays of the Test side and made a spectacular comeback to form during the last month's tour to the West Indies, where he smashed a hundred and two half-centuries in two Test matches.

The batsman will have a major role to play in the ongoing game as well, as India aim to set a competitive target for South Africa during the fourth day.