Image Source : TWITTER- @BCCI 2020 U-19 World Cup: India's squad and full schedule

The 2020 edition of the U-19 World Cup is set to begin in South Africa from January 17. The Indian team will begin its campaign on January 19, when they take on neighbours Sri Lanka. India are also the defending champions of the tournament, as the side, led by Prithvi Shaw and coached by legendary former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, defeated Australia in the final by eight wickets.

Priyam Garg has been named the captain of the Indian U-19 side, which enjoyed an impressive 2019 under his leadership. In September, India defeated Bangladesh to lift the U-19s Asia Cup title in a thrilling final, where the men in blue held their nerves to register a five-run victory.

The solid form followed in November when India won the five-match series against Afghanistan U-19. A month later, India defeated WC hosts South Africa at their home, securing a 2-1 series win.

India defeated Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the warm-up games for the World Cup. The side bowled Afghanistan out on merely 44 as they chased 256 to win. As the side prepares for the tournament, let's take a look at the side's squad:

India Squad for U-19 World Cup:

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil​

India's schedule at U-19 World Cup: