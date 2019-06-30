2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli breaks another record in his 66-run innings against England

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli will have to wait for his first century of the tournament, but he continues to break records.

Virat Kohli may have failed reached the three-figure mark yet again, but registered another record during the group stage game against England at Birmingham.

The Indian skipper registered the record for the most consecutive half-centuries as captain. He broke Mohammad Azharuddin's record, who had scored the fifties in four successive matches.

Coming early in the 338-run chase, Kohli built a brilliant partnership with Rohit Sharma, who also reached his half-century. After KL Rahul's early departure in the game, Virat and Rohit took it slow in the initial few overs before launching a tirade against the English bowlers.

It was a classic Virat Kohli innings, which almost resembled an exhibition of all sort of shots in the cricket book. Along with Rohit, he frustrated the English bowlers on the pitch which assisted the batsmen, even when it turned tad bit slow in the second innings.

This was Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI half-century.