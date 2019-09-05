Here's where Chandrayaan-2 will land near the moon's South Pole in HISTORIC event

In what will be a historic event for India, Chandrayaan-2 will land on moon's South Pole on September 7, an untouched avenue so far. After a strenuous journey spanning 48 days, Chandrayaan-2 will have this golden touchdown on the lunar surface.

According to space.com, the spot on the moon's south pole where Chandrayaan-2 will land, can become one of the most important places on the moon's surface if everything goes as planned. That spot is a highland that rises between two craters dubbed Manzinus C and Simpelius N, the report said. On a grid of the moon's surface, it would fall at 70.9 degrees south latitude and 22.7 degrees east longitude. It is said to be about 375 miles (600 kilometers) from the south pole. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also has a backup site selected at 67.7 degrees south latitude and 18.4 degrees west longitude.

The site will become the southernmost spot on the moon to be visited by a spacecraft if the Chandrayaan-2 landing goes smoothly.

Why is Chandrayaan-2 landing on Moon's South Pole? Here are the reasons explained in 4 points:

The south polar region of the moon has remained untouched by sunlight for billions of years - offering an undisturbed record of the solar system's origins. Its permanently shadowed craters are estimated to hold nearly 100 million tons of water. Its regolith has traces of hydrogen, ammonia, methane, sodium, mercury and silver - making it an untapped source of essential resources. Its elemental and positional advantages make it a suitable pit stop for future space exploration. The mission will help gain better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface."

