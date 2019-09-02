Chandrayaan-2 will make landing on Moon's South Pole. Here's why it is significant

Chandrayaan-2/File Image

India's second moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- will make landing on the lunar surface on September 7. The moon lander 'Vikram' separated from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter on Monday. On Sunday, Chandrayaan-2 completed its fifth and final manoeuvre and achieved an orbit of 119km x 127km. Before landing on the Moon's South Pole, Vikram Lander will perform two manoeuvres to come closer to the Moon.

The Vikram Moon Lander, named after the father of India's space mission Vikram Sarabhai on his birth centenary year, is scheduled to touch the lunar surface near its south pole on September 7 at about 1.55 am. A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.

Has anyone wondered why is Chandrayaan-2 landing on Moon's South Pole? Here are the reasons explained in 4 points:

The south polar region of the moon has remained untouched by sunlight for billions of years - offering an undisturbed record of the solar system's origins. Its permanently shadowed craters are estimated to hold nearly 100 million tons of water. Its regolith has traces of hydrogen, ammonia, methane, sodium, mercury and silver - making it an untapped source of essential resources. Its elemental and positional advantages make it a suitable pit stop for future space exploration. The mission will help gain better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface."

What makes India's mission to moon Chandrayaan 2 different from Chandrayaan 1?

Earlier, ISRO had launched its first moon mission, Chandrayaan 1 22 October 2008, which operated until August 2009. The Chandrayaan 2 landing is historic for ISRO as it the first time that Indian space agency is landing a rover on the south pole of the moon.