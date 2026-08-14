New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day and said the Operation Sindoor demonstrated Indian Armed Forces' capability for precision strikes against terror networks. Talking about Indus Waters Treaty, she said the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty with country harbouring terrorism a decisive step in national interest, particularly for farmers.

President Murmu said, "I commend the personnel of the three armed forces, all armed police forces and police personnel for their dedication to duty. I also appreciate Indians who are enhancing the country's honour and prestige on the global stage, as well as citizens working in Indian embassies abroad."

We remember those who were killed in violence associated with Partition: President Murmu

President Murmu said, "Today, on August 14, we observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We remember the millions of citizens who were killed in the violence associated with Partition or were forced to endure the tragedy of displacement. Communal violence forced millions of people to become refugees and suffer the horrors of Partition. Yet, they did not abandon their identity. When our country became independent, along with the grave consequences of Partition, integrating more than 550 princely states into newly independent India was also an extraordinary challenge."

Disadvantaged sections of society should receive justice in timely manner: President

Addressing the nation, President Murmu says, "Every citizen, especially those from disadvantaged sections of society, should receive justice in a timely manner, on the basis of equality and with dignity. Over the past decade and a little more, our country has achieved rapid and inclusive development. We have prioritised the harmonious integration of heritage and development, and removed several decades-old obstacles that had hindered progress."

President Murmu in her addresses the nation congratulated everyone on the eve of the 80th Independence Day and said, “On the eve of Independence Day, I would like to. In a few hours, the auspicious commencement of the 80th year of the country's independence will take place.” She said the duty of every person associated with judicial system to ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to lack of resources.

President Murmu says 25 crore people lifted out of poverty in past decade

Saying that over 25 crore people lifted out of poverty in past decade through inclusive development initiatives, President Murmu in her address to nation said that free ration programme ensuring food security for more than 80 crore beneficiaries has been achieved.

She added that India accounts for over half of world's real-time digital transactions and added that the Indian economy is projected to grow at over twice average global growth rate despite global warfare, instability. President Murmu stated that making India Naxal-free major national achievement and she also mentioned about rapid development, cultural participation in Bastar.

President Murmu added that the government is taking comprehensive steps to reform public examinations, curb unfair means, bring transparency for youth. She stated that the recent successful space rocket launch spearheaded by young team with average age of 28 years highlights youth power.

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