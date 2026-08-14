Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup, Asian Games; BCCI announce ODI World Cup star as replacement

New Delhi:

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup, starting Friday, August 28. The Mumbai-born picked up a hamstring injury during The Hundred in England, which subsequently ruled her out of the 100-ball tournament as well. BCCI, in the meantime, has confirmed the development, stating that the cricketer is in Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence and is currently recovering.

“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan,” BCCI shared.

Pratika Rawal to join India’s Asia Cup squad

India's ODI World Cup star Pratika Rawal has been named as Jemimah’s replacement. The 25-year-old is yet to make her debut in T20Is and hasn’t featured in the Women’s Premier League as well. She was bought by UP Warriorz in the 2026 season, but the opener sat out the entire season with the injury she suffered before the ODI World Cup final in 2025.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah’s replacement for the Asia Cup,” BCCI’s statement read.

India’s campaign begins on August 30

India’s Asia Cup campaign begins on August 30 against Thailand. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will then take on Hong Kong, China on September 3. A couple of days later, on September 5, the women in blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. The semi-finals of the marquee tournament will be played on Setepner 10 and 11, while the high-voltage final will be hosted on September 13.

On the other hand, India are yet to finalise their squad for the Asian Games. It is likely to be announced later in the month.

India’s updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

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