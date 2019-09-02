Image Source : What time Chandrayaan 2 will make moon landing?

After Moon lander 'Vikram' separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on Monday, the ISRO's Moon mission is on its final stage before it lands on the lunar surface. But before that, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing.

On Sunday, Chandrayaan 2 completed its fifth and final manoeuvre and achieved an orbit of 119km x 127km.

Chandrayaan 2 is all set to start its moon venture after its soft landing on the south pole of the moon on September 7. The Vikram lander will touch the moon's surface at 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

"The next operation is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, which is scheduled on September 02, 2019, between 1245-1345 hrs (IST). Following this, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon," said ISRO after it completed its final manoeuvre.

Last one week had been very crucial for ISRO after its launch on July 22 as India's second moon mission was completing its manoeuvres to make a successful landing on the moon.

What makes India's mission to moon Chandrayaan 2 different from Chandrayaan 1?

Earlier, ISRO had launched its first moon mission, Chandrayaan 1 22 October 2008, which operated until August 2009.

The Chandrayaan 2 landing is historic for ISRO as it the first time that Indian space agency is landing a rover on the south pole of the moon.

What is the use of Chandrayaan 2 ?

A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.