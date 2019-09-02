Chandrayaan-2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, gets ever closer to the moon

Chandrayaan-2 gets closer to the moon, completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre

Chandrayaan-2 on Sunday completed its fifth and final lunar bound orbit manoeuvre in its journey to the moon.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the spacecraft's manoeuvre began at 1821 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for 52 seconds.

ISRO stated that all the spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next crucial operation is the separation of Vikram, the lander, from the spacecraft scheduled on September 2 at 12:45 – 13:45.

Following this, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of Vikram Lander on September 3 and 4, to prepare for its landing in the southern polar region of the moon.

The tentative plan for future operations after today’s manoeuvre are as follows,

The Chandrayaan 2 will land on the moon's south pole on September 7 between 1.30 a.m.- 2.30 a.m.

On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

