Lucknow girl to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM

Two students from every state are being selected for the event on the basis of the online quiz. Rashi, who is extremely excited at being selected said: "Given a chance I would like to talk to the Prime Minister. I want to become an IAS officer."

Lucknow Published on: August 30, 2019 14:40 IST
 Rashi Verma, a Class 10 student of Delhi Public School here, has been selected to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon surface along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on September 7.

She has been selected for the event on the basis of an online quiz.

Two students from every state are being selected for the event on the basis of the online quiz.

Rashi, who is extremely excited at being selected said: "Given a chance I would like to talk to the Prime Minister. I want to become an IAS officer."

She said that in the quiz, she was asked questions related to space and science.

