Chandrayaan-2 moves closer to Moon, successfully completes 4th orbit maneuver

Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-2 reaches nearer to moon with orbit change

The fourth lunar-bound orbit change for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully completed by the Indian space agency Friday. Commenting on the development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the spacecraft's manoeuvre began at 6.18 p.m., using its onboard propulsion system for 1,155 seconds.

The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km.

All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1, between 6 to 7 p.m.

On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the space by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in text book style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

Also Read | Meet Lucknow girl who has been selected to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2 successfully placed in lunar orbit

In this video: ISRO successfully launches Chandrayaan 2