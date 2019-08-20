Image Source : Breaking: Chandrayaan 2 successfully placed in the Moon's orbit

In a massive feat, moon-bound Chandrayaan 2 has been successfully placed in the moon's orbit.

It was a rigorous "agnipariksha" of sorts for the moon-bound Chandrayaan-2 on Tuesday when the spacecraft underwent a crucial orbit manoeuvre. After a nearly 30-day journey, India's second mission to the moon inserted into the lunar orbit this morning.

Chandrayaan-2 mission comes 11 years after India's first mission to the moon. The ambitious moon mission aims at setting a major milestone in India's space missions by attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface. The feat has so far been achieved only by three countries - US, Russia and China. This mission would shed light on South Pole, a completely unexplored region of the moon.

It was on July 22 when Chandrayaan-2 lifted off onboard ISRO's most powerful launcher, GSLV-Mk III. The mission carries 13 Indian scientific instruments for experiments. Mission will study the exosphere of the moon.

