Flood fury ravages 7 states: 82 dead in Assam, 6 in Kerala, Odisha on high alert; Centre dispatches funds

New Delhi:

The monsoon continues to wreak havoc across Assam, Kerala and Odisha on Saturday, claiming more lives, displacing thousands and affecting lakhs of people.

While Assam's flood-related death toll rose to 82, Kerala reported six rain-related deaths. In Odisha, authorities remained on high alert as the Hirakud Dam continued releasing excess water, worsening the flood situation in several downstream districts.

Assam flood toll reaches 82

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood-related death toll rose to 82 on Friday. Although water levels have receded in some areas, nearly 1.93 lakh people remain affected across the state, with relief and rehabilitation efforts continuing in flood-hit districts.

Six killed in Kerala

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Kerala, where the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said six people have died and six others remain missing.

The CMO said search and rescue operations are underway with the support of multiple agencies, public representatives and local residents.

The state government has opened 65 relief camps sheltering 1,465 people. Officials said 17 houses have been completely destroyed, while another 127 have suffered partial damage due to the heavy rain.

While rainfall has eased in some of the affected areas, rescue operations are continuing. Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode recorded 340 mm of rainfall over 35 hours, while Meppadi in Wayanad received 177 mm during the same period.

Odisha on high alert as over 8 lakh affected

Odisha is witnessing one of its worst flood spells this monsoon, with more than 8.34 lakh people affected across 20 districts, officials said.

Flooding caused by the swollen Mahanadi and the overflowing Salandi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Jalaka and Budhabalang rivers has inundated low-lying areas, damaged infrastructure and affected vast stretches of agricultural land.

More than 1,300 houses have been damaged in north Odisha, with Bhadrak emerging as the worst-hit district, followed by Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Authorities have placed 10 districts downstream of the Mahanadi on high alert as the Hirakud Dam continues releasing water through 22 gates.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said the districts under alert include Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada, with special attention being paid to the vulnerable Mahanadi delta region.

Officials said the water level at the Hirakud reservoir stood at 625.47 feet against its full reservoir level of 630 feet. With inflows reaching around 4.15 lakh cusecs, the reservoir level is expected to rise further. The average outflow stood at 3,89,603 cusecs, while discharge at the Mundali barrage near Cuttack declined to around 7 lakh cusecs from 8.88 lakh cusecs recorded on Thursday night. Authorities said the situation continues to be monitored closely.

Centre approves Rs 2,000 crore in funds

The Centre has approved the advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore as its share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support seven flood-affected states during the ongoing monsoon season, according to an official statement said.

The statement said Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of the Centre's SDRF allocation for the 2026-27 financial year.

"To ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha," the statement said.

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