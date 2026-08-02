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India win 16 medals in Commonwealth Games on August 1, check full list of winners

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

India won 16 medals on August 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, including seven gold and three silver medals in boxing. Athletics added three medals, while judo contributed one bronze. The haul included historic boxing success and pushed India’s overall medal tally higher.

Preeti Pawar, Sachin Siwach and Sakshi Chaudhary
Preeti Pawar, Sachin Siwach and Sakshi Chaudhary Image Source : PTI
Glasgow:

India produced one of their most successful days at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on August 1. The contingent won a remarkable haul of 16 medals across boxing, athletics and judo. The country’s biggest contribution came from boxing, where Indian athletes secured seven gold medals and three silver medals, while athletics added three more podium finishes and judo contributed a bronze.

The highlight of the day was India’s dominant boxing campaign, which helped India win 10 medals across disciplines. 

Historic night for boxing

Preeti Pawar opened the gold medal rush by defeating Colombia’s Valeria Arboleda Delagao in the women’s event with a unanimous decision. Jaismine Lamboria followed with another gold after a controlled performance against Australia’s Caitlin Walsh, also winning by unanimous decision.

Sakshi Chaudhary continued India’s golden run, beating England's Ruby White in the women's 51kg final. Arundhati Choudhary kept up the momentum in the women’s 70kg category, beating England’s Chantelle Reid in a unanimous points victory. Priya Ghanghas then added another gold in the women’s 60kg category after edging Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh 4-1 in a split decision.

When it came to the men’s side of the business, Sachin Siwach delivered a dramatic comeback win in the men’s 60kg final against Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo. After trailing early, Sachin produced a strong final round, forcing a standing eight count before securing a 3-2 split-decision victory. Ankush Panghal completed India’s seventh boxing gold medal by overcoming England’s Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in the men’s 80kg final after recovering from an early knockdown.

Notably, India’s boxing campaign ended with seven gold and three silver medals. Alongside the gold winners, Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal finished runners-up in their respective categories. Lovlina lost the women’s 75kg final to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree by a 4-1 split decision, while Narender was defeated by England’s Damar Thomas in the men’s super heavyweight final.

Success in Athletics too

Athletics also brought double success for India. Para athlete Soman Rana won gold in the men’s shot put event, defeating compatriot Shubham Juyal, who claimed silver. Soman recorded a winning throw of 13.40m, while Shubham finished with 13.28m. In the men’s triple jump final, Praveen Chithravel won silver with a 16.58m effort and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured bronze with 16.52m.

India’s medal tally was further boosted by judo, where Unnati Sharma won bronze in the women’s -63kg category. She defeated South Africa’s Skye Knoester with a spectacular Ippon in just 1 minute and 7 seconds.

Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh also secured a bronze in the men’s 5000 metres. He became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in both 5000m (bronze) and 10,000m (silver) in the same edition of the Commonwealth Games. 

India's medallists on August 1:

Athlete Event Sport Medal
Preeti Pawar Women's 54 kg Boxing Gold
Pravreen Chithravel Men's triple jump Athletics Silver
Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump Athletics Bronze
Jasmine Lamboria Women's 57 kg Boxing Silver
Jadumani Singh Men's 55 kg Boxing Silver
Shubham Juyal Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Silver
Soman Rana Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold
Unnati Sharma Women's 63 kg Judo  Bronze
Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51 kg Boxing  Gold
Priya Ghanghas Women's 60 kg Boxing Gold
Arundhati Chaudhary Women's 70 kg Boxing Gold
Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75 kg Boxing Silver
Sachin Siwach  Men's 60 kg Boxing Gold
Ankush Panghal Men's 80 kg Boxing Gold
Narender Berwal Men's 90 kg+ Boxing Silver
Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Atheltics Bronze

Also Read:

Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal cap historic day for Indian boxing with Commonwealth Games golds

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