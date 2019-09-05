Image Source : FILE Chandrayaan-2: Space timeline of India's historic moon mission

CHANDRAYAAN-2 Timeline

India's space ambitions will take a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-2 makes its first contact with the Lunar surface. Lander 'Vikram' will attempt to land on the moon in the early hours of Saturday and the whole will have its eyes set on India and its spacecraft.

There is a nervous calm that surrounds ISRO ahead of the historical event. The scientists are 'tight-lipped' and are praying for a successful soft landing.

These prayers are however backed by months and years of hard work and countless checks and rechecks. Which makes ISRO silently confident of a successful landing.

Lets have a look at all the events that unfolded post the Chandrayaan-2 launch in chronological order.

15 JULY 2019

The initial launch of the Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled for July 15 at 0251 hours. The launch had a massive build-up and the whole of India had its eyes set on what was going to be a historical event.

ISRO, however, called-off the launch 56 minutes prior to launch because of a technical snag.

In a statement, a senior ISRO official said, "A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later."

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Later the launch date was revised and Chandrayaan-2 Launch was rescheduled at 1443 hours at July 22.

22 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 officially launched: This time ISRO's preparations were spot on and the Chandrayaan-2 had a smooth launch. The event was televised live on television and the entire watched as ISRO took India's space ambitions to another level.

Reactions came in from across the world congratulating India and her space agency ISRO.

Congrats to @ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We're proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look forward to what you learn about the lunar South pole where we will send astronauts on our #Artemis mission in a few years pic.twitter.com/dOcWBX3kOE — NASA (@NASA) July 22, 2019

24 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its first earthbound orbit manoeuvre at 1452 hours.

26 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its second earthbound manoeuvre.

29 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its third earthbound manoeuvre.

#Chandrayaan2

Today after performing the third orbit raising maneuver, we are now 3 steps closer to the moon !!!#ISRO pic.twitter.com/M8iqxwZgZr — ISRO (@isro) July 29, 2019

02 August 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its fourth earthbound manoeuvre.

#ISRO

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

06 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its fifth earthbound manoeuvre.

20 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre. This happened at 0902 hours. The orbit achieved was 114 km x 18072 km.

#ISRO

Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), #Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6mS84pP6RD — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019

21 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the second Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

28 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the third Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

30 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the fourth Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

01 SEPTEMBER 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed fifth and final Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

02 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander was separated from Chandrayaan-2 and set on course for moon deorbit.

#ISRO

Vikram Lander Successfully separates from #Chandrayaan2 Orbiter today (September 02, 2019) at 1315 hrs IST.



For details please visit https://t.co/mSgp79R8YP pic.twitter.com/jP7kIwuZxH — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2019

03 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander performed first Deorbit on its way to the lunar touchdown.

04 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander performed second Deorbit on its way to the lunar touchdown.

07 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander will begin its powered descent towards the Moon. This will be the final stage before the lander finally touches down on the surface of the moon.

07 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander will finally touch down on the south pole of the moon creating history.

This will make India the first country to land on the south pole of the moon which has been unexplored all this time.