Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2: Space timeline of India's historic moon mission

Chandrayaan 2:  India TV News brings to you the timeline of India's ambitious moon landing. India's space ambitions will take a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-2 makes its first contact with the Lunar surface. Lander 'Vikram' will attempt to land on the moon in the early hours of Saturday and the whole will have its eyes set on India and its spacecraft.

New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 18:31 IST
CHANDRAYAAN-2 Timeline

India's space ambitions will take a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-2 makes its first contact with the Lunar surface. Lander 'Vikram' will attempt to land on the moon in the early hours of Saturday and the whole will have its eyes set on India and its spacecraft.

There is a nervous calm that surrounds ISRO ahead of the historical event. The scientists are 'tight-lipped' and are praying for a successful soft landing. 

These prayers are however backed by months and years of hard work and countless checks and rechecks. Which makes ISRO silently confident of a successful landing. 

Lets have a look at all the events that unfolded post the Chandrayaan-2 launch in chronological order. 

15 JULY 2019

The initial launch of the Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled for July 15 at 0251 hours. The launch had a massive build-up and the whole of India had its eyes set on what was going to be a historical event. 

ISRO, however, called-off the launch 56 minutes prior to launch because of a technical snag. 

In a statement, a senior ISRO official said, "A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later."

Later the launch date was revised and Chandrayaan-2 Launch was rescheduled at 1443 hours at July 22.

22 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 officially launched: This time ISRO's preparations were spot on and the Chandrayaan-2 had a smooth launch. The event was televised live on television and the entire watched as ISRO took India's space ambitions to another level. 

Reactions came in from across the world congratulating India and her space agency ISRO.

24 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its first earthbound orbit manoeuvre at 1452 hours.

26 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its second earthbound manoeuvre. 

29 JULY 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its third earthbound manoeuvre.

02 August 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its fourth earthbound manoeuvre.

06 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 performed its fifth earthbound manoeuvre.

20 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre. This happened at 0902 hours. The orbit achieved was 114 km x 18072 km.

21 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the second Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

28 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the third Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

30 AUGUST 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the fourth Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

01 SEPTEMBER 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed fifth and final Lunar Orbit Maneuver.

02 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander was separated from Chandrayaan-2 and set on course for moon deorbit.

03 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander performed first Deorbit on its way to the lunar touchdown.

04 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander performed second Deorbit on its way to the lunar touchdown.

07 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander will begin its powered descent towards the Moon. This will be the final stage before the lander finally touches down on the surface of the moon. 

07 SEPTEMBER 2019

Vikram lander will finally touch down on the south pole of the moon creating history.

This will make India the first country to land on the south pole of the moon which has been unexplored all this time. 

