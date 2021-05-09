Image Source : AP Chinese Rocket spiraled out of control, to re-enter Earth's atmosphere

The spent stage of China's Long March 5B-Rocket that launched last month is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere over the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to the latest estimates from the US Air Force.

Earlier, the Chinese rocket which is about 100 ft tall and weighs 22 tons, was expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere by May 8. US Command is said to be tracking the rocket's trajectory amid concerns about where its debris may make an impact, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, the US department of defense had informed us that it is tracking the Long March 5B-rocket that is out of control and set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere this weekend. Later on Friday, Beijing had dismissed threats posed by the rocket, despite concerns raised by the experts.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wan Wenbin had said the debris of the Chinese carrier vehicle Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5) will mostly burn up on entry into the atmosphere, adding there is little risk for objects on the ground.

"Carrier vehicle Chang Zheng 5 successfully got the basic module of the orbital station into the orbit. China is carefully monitoring the rocket stage re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere", the spokesperson told a briefing, as quoted by Sputnik.

In April, China had launched the Long March 5B rocket with the aim for China's future orbital station.

(With ANI Inputs).

