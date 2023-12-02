Rajasthan Election: BJP's Vasundhara Raje seeks blessings at Mehandipur Balaji temple ahead of results | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia at Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Rajasthan Election: A day ahead of the final results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday offered prayers and sought blessings at Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa.

The former Rajasthan CM had also visited the Moti Dungri Temple in Jaipur. Raje said that she prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state.

Rajasthan Election Results

The counting of votes and the results of Rajasthan Assembly elections will be announced on December 3. Voters in 199 seats of Rajasthan also cast their votes in a single phase on November 25.

The total number of electors in Rajasthan as per electoral rolls is 5,26,80,545. The state is currently governed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government since 2018. He was the Chief Minister of the state from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013.

Ashok Gehlot (Congress) from Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP) from Jhalrapatan, Sachin Pilot (Congress) from Tonk, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) from Jhotwara, Baba Balaknath Yogi (BJP) from Tijara, Vishvendra Singh (Congress) from Deeg-Kumher, CP Joshi (Congress) from Nathdwara, Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP) from Taranagar and Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) from Khinwsar are some of the key candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

About Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje Scindia is a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the two-time Chief Minister of Rajasthan (from 2003 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2018). Raje led the BJP to massive victories in the 2003 and 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Elections winning 120 and 163 seats respectively in the 200-member strong state Assembly.

She has been representing the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency since 2003. In the 2003 Rajasthan polls, she defeated Congress candidate Rama Pilot by 27,375 votes. She retained the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

In the 2018 polls, she won the seat by defeating Jaswant Singh's son and Congress candidate Manvendra Singh. She entered the Rajasthan Assembly for the first time in 1985 when she secured victory in the Dholpur constituency. Vasundhara Raje won five consecutive Lok Sabha Elections from the Jhalawar constituency in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 before leaving it for her son Dushyant Singh in 2004.

Also Read: India TV-CNX Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress likely to break trend, may retain power

Also Read: Assembly Election Results 2023: Poll outcome for 4 states to be declared on December 3, check details