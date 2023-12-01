Assembly Election Results 2023: Poll outcome for 4 states to be declared on December 3, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Election Result 2023: The Assembly Elections 2023 in four states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana came to an end on November 30. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced tomorrow on December 3. The voting for 40 Assembly seats of Mizoram was held on November 7. Chhattisgarh voted in two different phases on November 7 and November 30. To elect the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, polling in the state took place on November 17. Voters in 199 seats of Rajasthan also cast their votes in a single phase on November 25. Likewise, the polling for 119 seats of Telangana was held in a single phase on November 30. Election Coverage

Madhya Pradesh: The total number of electors in Madhya Pradesh as per electoral rolls is 5,61,36,229. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Chief Minister since 2020. He was the Chief Minister of the state from 2005 to 2008, 2008 to 2013 and again from 2013 to 2018.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from Budhni, Kamal Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara, Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress) from Churhat, Jaivardhan Singh (Congress) from Raghogarh, Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP) from Indore-1, Govind Singh Rajput (BJP) from Surkhi, Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP) from Narsingpur, Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) from Dimani and Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) from Niwas are some of the key candidates in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Rajasthan: The total number of electors in Rajasthan as per electoral rolls is 5,26,80,545. The state is currently governed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government since 2018. He was the Chief Minister of the state from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013.

Ashok Gehlot (Congress) from Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP) from Jhalrapatan, Sachin Pilot (Congress) from Tonk, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) from Jhotwara, Baba Balaknath Yogi (BJP) from Tijara, Vishvendra Singh (Congress) from Deeg-Kumher, CP Joshi (Congress) from Nathdwara, Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP) from Taranagar and Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) from Khinwsar are some of the key candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Chhattisgarh: The total number of electors in Chhattisgarh as per electoral rolls is 2,03,80,079. The state is currently governed by the Congress party's Bhupesh Baghel since 2018. Ajit Jogi was the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. BJP's Raman Singh was the Chief Minister from 2003 to 2018.

Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) from Patan, Raman Singh (BJP) from Rajnandgaon, Vijay Baghel (BJP) from Patan, Gomti Sai (BJP) from Pathalgaon, Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) from Bharatpur-Sonhat, TS Singh Deo (Congress) from Ambikapur, Arun Sao (BJP) from Lormi, Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) from Raipur City South, Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress) from Durg Gramin, Charan Das Mahant (Congress) from Sakti and Deepak Baij (Congress) from Chitrakot are some of the key candidates who are contesting from the state.

Mizoram: The total number of electors in Mizoram as per electoral rolls is 8,56,868. Mizo National Front's (MNF) Zoramthanga has been the Chief Minister of the state since 2018. He was the Chief Minister of the state from 1998 to 2008.

Zoramthanga (MNF) from Aizawl East-I, Tawnluia (MNF) from Tuichang, Vanlalsailova (BJP) from Dampa, Lalduhoma (ZPM) from Serchhip, R Lalthangliana (MNF) from South Tuipui, Zodintluanga Ralte (Congress) from Thorang and Lalsawta (Congress) from Aizawl West-III are some of the key candidates in the Mizoram Assembly polls.

Telangana: The total number of electors in Telangana as per electoral rolls is 3,17,32,727. Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) K Chandrasekhar Rao has been the Telangana Chief Minister since 2014. He won the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election with a massive mandate.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS) from Kamareddy and Gajwel, Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) from Kodangal and Kamareddy, Etela Rajender (BJP) from Gajwel and Huzurabad, Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) from Huzurnagar, Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) from Chandrayangutta, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) from Munugode, KT Rama Rao (BRS) from Sircilla, Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) from Karimnagar and Mohammad Azharuddin (Congress) from Jubilee Hills are some of the key candidates in the Telangana Assembly polls.

Latest India News