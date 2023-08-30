Rajasthan CM seeks suggestions from over 1 crore people for Mission-2030

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during the Labharthi Samvad at his official residence, in Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that "Mission-2030," a campaign for Rajasthan to make the state the most developed in the country, will receive input from more than 10 million people. The minister made this announcement at the meeting of the State Council of Ministers in his home. It also asked leaders to prepare "Mission-2030" documents for their offices in September.

Gehlot stated that leaders should meet with stakeholders and experts in their fields and take their advice on the 'Vision-2030' document, and said that The Mission-2030 project will receive the advice of more than 10 million people.

The planning department explained the situation at the meeting and said that it was proceeding according to the working schedule. The chief minister also told the Department of Energy to ensure that good electricity is available in the state. He said the state government has decided to provide regular electricity to all cities.

Electricity Department said that the demand will be 3.446 billion units per day in September, and that demand increased in August due to the low rainfall. But the department is said to be ready for equipment.

That's why the minister asked the ministry to solve the problems in other states. And instruct the national energy company to strictly control the daily supply of 24 rakes of coal needed for electricity generation. The Mission-2030 campaign is a major initiative of the Gehlot government to make Rajasthan a developed state in all respects.

The plan aims to achieve the following goals by 2030:

To make Rajasthan a leading state in education, health and business.

To create employment for all segments of the society.

Improve people's quality of life.

makes Rajasthan a sustainable green state.

All stakeholders including government, private sector, civil society and people of Rajasthan will participate in the Contest. Public feedback will be an important part of the campaign.

