NIA arrests two wanted accused in 2022 Rajasthan terror conspiracy case

2022 Rajasthan terror case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconding, including the alleged kingpin of a case related to the seizure of explosives and IED material from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district in 2022, as part of the ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the NIA, the duo, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf were alleged members of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit inspired by ISIS. The duo, residents of Ratlam, were arrested from Maharashtra and were before the NIA special court in Jaipur on Monday.

'Their arrest to lead NIA into establishing missing links'

“NIA expects their arrest to lead the agency into establishing the missing links in the case and unearth the outfit’s linkages to active members and sleeper modules of ISIS in India. Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan were actively engaged in spreading the ISIS ideology before their arrests from Maharashtra,” the investigative agency said.

The agency had earlier seized explosives and various components used in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the possession of the accused, wanted in the case. The agency said that their investigations had subsequently revealed that the two men had procured the materials and substances for fabricating the IEDs with the intent of spreading terror and mayhem in Rajasthan and elsewhere in India.

Duo were highly trained in IED fabrication

It further said that the arrested duo were highly trained in IED fabrication, and were also involved in training their co-accused in making such devices at the Poultry Farm of the mastermind, Imran Khan.

“The said poultry farm was attached by the NIA last month. After they fled to Mumbai and subsequently settled in Pune last year, they organised at least two IED Training and Fabrication Workshops in Pune last year,” said the official. Kingpin Imran and ten other accused were charge-sheeted in the case by NIA in September last year.

