Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests 1 more in India-Sri Lanka arms and drugs smuggling case

LTTE revival attempt case: The National Investigation Agency has arrested another accused from Tamil Nadu in the India-Sri Lanka illegal drugs and arms trade case relating to the attempts to revive the terror group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), an official said on Friday.

The accused person has been identified as Lingam A alias Adi Lingam, a key conspirator in the case. The probe agency has so far arrested a total of 14 people in the Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade case. "With the arrest of Lingam, a key conspirator in the case in Tamil Nadu, a total of 14 persons have so far landed in the NIA net in the Srilankan illegal drugs and arms trade case registered in July 2022", the NIA said in a statement.

Accused acted as Benami for illegal transactions

As per the official statement, the accused was a close associate of another accused Gunasekharan. He acted as a 'Benami' for the latter's illegal transactions involving proceeds of drugs and arms in India and Shri Lanka. "Lingam had also forged Identity documents for members of the racket in an attempt to legitimise their illegal stay in India," the spokesperson said.

All accused were dealing actively in illegal drugs trade

"All the accused in the case were dealing actively in the illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka. They were using the money earned from the drugs trade for funding acquisition and amassing of weapons for the revival of LTTE in the two countries", the official statement said.

The investigations have revealed that the illegal narcotics were sourced from one Haji Salim, an absconder suspected to be based in Pakistan, the official added. The LTTE was a Tamil militant organization based in Sri Lanka.

The NIA had registered the illegal drugs and arms trade case in July last year.

