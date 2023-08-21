NIA arrests fourth accused in ISIS module case in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The accused was motivated by the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has successfully untangled more threads in the ISIS Jabalpur module case with the arrest of another accused in the conspiracy to unleash terror in the country. NIA has so far arrested four people in the case. According to NIA, the accused has been identified as Kasif Khan, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Khan was motivated by ideology of ISIS

"He had been inspired and motivated by the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS to spread mayhem in the country. He had been working closely with his three associates, Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, who were arrested by the NIA earlier, in May this year," the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA further said that Khan, along with the others, was involved in organising 'Dawah' programmes to brainwash and radicalise gullible Muslim youth to work for ISIS, a transnational militant Islamist group, which has been involved in carrying out major terror attacks across the world.

The NIA had registered the ISIS Jabalpur module case on May 24, 2023, after it learnt that the accused persons were actively disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media and on-ground Dawah activities. "The accused had conspired to carry out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS with the ultimate aim of establishing an Islamic State," it said.

ISIS had been conducting meetings to plan terror attacks

NIA investigations had revealed that the module had been conducting meetings to plan terror attacks and had also been engaged in motivating and recruiting youth, procuring deadly weapons, collecting funds and disseminating ISIS propaganda material.

The conspiracy was being planned and ISIS propaganda was being spread by the accused through various social media platforms, the investigations have further revealed. ISIS has been trying to spread its wings across India by establishing localised terror modules. "NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to dismantle the terror modules and thwart ISIS’s nefarious designs," it added.