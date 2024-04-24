Tamil Nadu farmers rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, scale mobile tower in protest | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu farmers stage a protest.

Over 100 farmers from Tamil Nadu gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to voice their grievances against the Central government, highlighting concerns regarding crop prices and the interlinking of rivers. The demonstration, which commenced on Tuesday, entered its second day, with protestors displaying skulls and bones of farmers who allegedly died by suicide. According to ANI reports, Tamil Nadu farmers escalated their protest by climbing atop a mobile tower at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, underscoring the intensity of their demands. Police deployed a fire brigade crane to safely bring down one of the protesting farmers from the tower.

Protestor’s demands

Addressing the Press Trust of India (PTI), a participating farmer articulated their demands, including profitable crop prices, a pension of Rs 5,000 for farmers, individual insurance, and the interlinking of all rivers across India. The delegation, comprising 100 representatives from Tamil Nadu, issued a stern ultimatum, threatening to contest against PM Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency if their demands remained unmet. Ayyakannu, a prominent figure among the protestors, clarified that their grievances are not politically motivated but rather seek the Prime Minister’s intervention for resolution.

Ayyakannu’s role

Ayyakannu, the leader of Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, spearheaded the 2017 Tamil Nadu farmers’ protest in New Delhi, advocating for the waiver of agricultural loans in cooperative banks. Formerly associated with the RSS-linked Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Ayyakannu later parted ways to establish his own farmers’ collective.

Continued agitation

Meanwhile, farmers staged a rail roko on the sixth day of protest in Ludhiana, demanding the release of three farmers arrested by Haryana police. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have persistently staged protests on railway tracks in Shambhu, amplifying their call for action.

Also read | Tamil Nadu: Steel-cutting ceremony of 3rd cadet-training ship held at Kattupalli