Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin visits slain BSP leader Armstrong's family, assures action

Image Source : X/MK STALIN MK Stalin calls on Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state chief K Armstrong.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu on Tuesday met Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state chief K Armstrong. The chief minister assured her that justice will be done.

He conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Armstrong's family members and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

Earlier on Monday, Armstrong was laid to rest in Tiruvallur district, hours after the Madras High Court rejected the family's plea to bury the body at the party office in Chennai. The burial was held at in Tiruvallur's Pothur.

Following the court order, the body was taken in a procession with police protection. Several political leaders, including VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan were present during the burial.

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati demanded a CBI probe into the killing her party leader.

The family of the deceased had knocked at the doors of the Madras HC with a plea to bury the mortal remains of Armstrong in the BSP office here, but the court rejected it and allowed the interment at a property of the departed leader's relative at nearby Tiruvallur.

(With PTI inputs)

