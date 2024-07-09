Mihir Shah, key accused in Worli hit-and-run case, arrested by Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: A damaged BMW car that was involved in an accident, parked on the premises of the Worli police station, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have arrested Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, who had been absconding since the incident. Shah was taken into custody following a swift police operation, bringing relief to the victims' families and the local community. The hit-and-run incident caused significant injuries and led to widespread calls for justice.

Incident details

On Sunday, a hit-and-run incident in the Worli area of Mumbai resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa. According to her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, the tragedy occurred around 4 am as they were returning home from the fish hatchery. A speeding car hit them, causing Kaveri to be dragged from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road, resulting in her death.

Husband's account

Pradeep Nakhwa narrated the harrowing details of the incident, stating, "We were driving slowly when a car came at extreme speed and hit us. My wife was dragged under the wheels for a considerable distance. I tried to stop the car but couldn't. The driver fled the scene."

Allegations of political influence

Nakhwa has alleged that Mihir Shah, the accused, is not being arrested due to his connections as the son of a political leader. He criticised the administration for the delay, suggesting that "politics" is at play and that Shah will not be arrested until the legislative session concludes.

Police investigation

The Worli Police informed the court that CCTV footage showed the accused dragging the deceased for 1.5 km. The footage also revealed that Mihir Shah called his father, who advised him to switch seats with another person to evade responsibility. Following this, Shah fled the scene.

Action by authorities

Earlier, the Mumbai Police have formed 14 teams to apprehend Mihir Shah, who remains at large. A lookout notice has been issued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed concern over the rise in hit-and-run incidents and vowed that no one will be spared, regardless of their status or connections.

Arrests made

Rajesh Shah, Mihir's father, and Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police. The incident has raised significant public outcry, with many demanding swift justice for the victim.

Victim's identity

The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa, was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Worli Koliwada. She was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her husband, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Official statement

A statement from the Mumbai Police detailed the incident and confirmed that the driver fled the scene after the collision. The police also noted that the luxury car involved in the incident belongs to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar district.

