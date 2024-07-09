WATCH: RPF jawan's quick action saves man who fell while trying to catch moving train in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A snapshot from CCTV visual

A passenger fell while trying to board a moving train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus railway station. The incident took place on July 8 at 12 pm. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the railway station.

The CCTV footage shows the passenger falling on the platform while trying to catch a moving express train and an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel holds him and pulls him away from the train.

The passenger almost fell under the gap between the station and the moving train, but timely action from the security personnel saved his life. Several passengers gathered at the spot after the incident.

People admired the quick action by the official at the railway station.

