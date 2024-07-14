Chennai: BSP leader murder case accused shot dead in police custody

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSP leader murder case accused K Thiruvengadam

One of the 11 accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was shot dead in Chennai on Sunday. The key accused was in police custody. The accused - K Thiruvengadam - was killed when he attempted to assault police personnel and flee from custody.

When Thiruvengadam was taken by sleuths to a location in north Chennai as part of an investigation to unearth weapons concealed in a spot, he managed to escape and hid in a shed inside a vegetable market and when the police team reached there, he fired at the police team with his country-made gun and was killed by the police in retaliatory action.

According to police, the accused did recce by roaming around the Perambur area for 10 days posing as a food delivery boy and noted down every activity of Armstrong.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared by doctors as brought dead.

Thiruvengadam is a history-sheeter criminal. A couple of days ago, a court Chennai had granted police five-day custody of the accused persons.

On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death here by a gang and the murder led to outrage and opposition parties alleged complete deterioration of law and order.

CM Stalin visits slain BSP TN chief Armstrong's family

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called on Porkodi, wife of Armstrong and assured her that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to Porkodi and the other family members of Armstrong and assured them that all those involved in the ghastly murder would be punished according to the law.

(With PTI inputs)

