Rajasthan govt should not ban coaching institutes rather help stressed students: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore

Kota suicide cases: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday (August 29) said the Congress government in Rajasthan should take decisions in the interests of the unemployed youth and stressed students instead of banning coaching institutes.

Rathore said that if the state government cannot make better arrangements for the youth, they should at least not make insensitive statements on the issue.

Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday (August 27), in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023- the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

Congress minister Mahesh Joshi statement on suicide cases:

On Monday (August 28), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi had said that coaching institutes should be banned in the country.

“State government should take decisions in the interests of the unemployed and stressed students instead of banning coaching institutes. Youths are the future of the country and if the state government cannot make better arrangements for them, at least, government representatives should not make insensitive statements,” Rathore told media in Jaipur.

Rathore on 'Spring fans installations' in Kota:

Rathore, also a national spokesperson of the BJP, also criticised the move to install spring fans in hostel and PG rooms to curb suicides. Hostels in the coaching hub are employing several methods to prevent students from committing suicides, which includes installing spring-loaded fans and anti-suicide nets.

The Jaipur Rural MP said that every year around 5,500 suicides occur in the state and on an average 15 student suicide incidents are reported annually in Kota. It is very unfortunate that youths are dying prematurely due to unemployment and the stress of coaching institutes in the state, Rathore added.

