'After 2014, Padma Awards given to people who work for poor': PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that since coming to power in 2014, Padma awards have been given to those people who work dedicatedly for the welfare of the poor.

PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh where he said, "Before 2014, Padma awards were only given to those who had connections with those in power. Today the situation has changed. After 2014, Padma awards are being given to those people who work dedicatedly for the welfare of the poor, mankind and society."

Taking a jibe at Congress he said, "In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. Petrol is Rs 12-13 cheaper there compared to Rajasthan. But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices. I give a guarantee that after the BJP government is formed, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed."

Earlier in the day, he lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks in connection with crimes against women in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Pali, PM Modi said, "Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case?. The CM should say that a probe is underway, and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn't this an insult to women?"

PM Modi highlighted that wherever there is a BJP government, efforts are made to ensure that the schemes of the Central Government are implemented on the ground quicker or the state governments of the BJP add something to it.

Polling in the state on all 200 Assembly seats will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

