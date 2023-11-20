Rajasthan Assembly Election: Ashok Gehlot makes emotional appeal to voters ahead of polling | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: As the Rajasthan elections draw near, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released an emotional video highlighting various state government schemes and urging people to vote thoughtfully.

Notably, the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly election is scheduled for November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

Watch video here:

In a video, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "Dear people of Rajasthan, you know that I am not far from you. Voting is scheduled in Rajasthan on November 25. In such a scenario, it is essential for you to understand the significance of your one vote." He voiced his concern that there is a possibility that many individuals may not fully grasp the impact of their individual votes, resulting in the unwarranted and careless wastage of votes.

Gehlot earnestly appeals to the 5.25 crore voters in Rajasthan to carefully consider and cast their votes, emphasizing the substantial value each vote holds.

Gehlot explains value of 'one vote'

The senior Congress leader said that with one vote, individuals are entitled to free health insurance of Rs 25 lakh. "This means that someone in need won't have to worry about the expenses related to their illness. Gone are the days when people had to sell their jewellery and land to afford medical treatment. The Chiranjeevi scheme ensures that every household becomes everlasting," he said.

He further said that with one vote, every household gets a gas cylinder for Rs 500 and the smoke from the stove is no longer harming women's health.

"With one vote, 1.5 crore families receive free Annapurna ration kits every month. With one vote, your home gets 100 units of free electricity. With one vote, 1 crore senior citizens, widows, and women receive social security pensions. With one vote, women pay only half the fare on state buses. With one vote, the old age of government employees is secure, and they are guaranteed the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)," added Gehlot.

'One vote will provide education, hospital and good roads'

Gehlot continued by saying that for those who think, "What difference will one vote make? We will give it to anyone, I want to remind you that governments are formed or dissolved with each individual vote."

He said that with one vote, children will receive quality education, and an opportunity to study in English-medium schools, and youth studying in government colleges will receive free laptops. "All of this is possible so that everyone in Rajasthan can have equal opportunities. With one vote, the female head of the household will receive an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000. If you haven't received a smartphone yet, with one vote, you will get one. With one vote, you will have access to good roads, good schools, and good hospitals," he added.

'Vote thoughtfully'

"If you vote based on religious mischief or provocative speeches, you might also incur losses. If a government which thinks only about the rich comes into power, it could halt all the schemes. This has happened before. When such people come to power, free medical treatment, medicines, and Annapurna packets are discontinued. The prices of cylinders will skyrocket. Electricity bills will also increase significantly. Vote in this election for yourself, for your health, and for your happiness. Don't cast your vote based on the persuasion of others," Gehlot said urging people to vote for Congress.

