Rajasthan Election: Congress can't think of anything except appeasement, says PM Modi at poll rally | LIVE

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Launching a direct attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the 'Grand Old Party' can't think of anything except appeasement, adding that dynastic politics is everything for them.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali, PM Modi said that his commitment is to ensure that the basic amenities of life reach every poor, Dalit, underprivileged, and every family. "Today, we are working hard to become a developed nation. For this, a government which gives priority to development is needed in Rajasthan. Nothing is more important than corruption and familial politics for Congress. This party doesn't think of anything other than appeasement politics," he said.

'Rajasthan will play a key role in taking India forward'

The Prime Minister said that Rajasthan will play a key role in taking India forward in the 21st century and that is why a government that gives importance to development is needed in the state.

Rajasthan election

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.