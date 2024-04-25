IAF's surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Plane crash site

An unmanned aircraft crashed at around 10:20 am on Thursday in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The plane crash took place near Pithala village, about 25 kilometres away from Jaisalmer. There is no information about any casualty in this accident.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

A reconnaissance or surveillance aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed this morning near Bahal Ki Dhani of Sipla Gram Panchayat, Jaisalmer, the officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, Khuhri Police Station Officer May Jabta reached the spot. Air Force officials also arrived at the spot. The officials launched a court of inquiry into the incident.

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first accident involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Jaisalmer/New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday while returning from a tri-services military exercise in Pokhran desert in the first accident involving the indigenously-built single-engine jet since it began flying in 2001.

There were no casualties.

The pilot ejected safely and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a brief statement.

The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan where a mega war game 'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.

The jet, belonging to the IAF's No 18 squadron or 'Flying Bullets', showcased its operational prowess along with two other Tejas aircraft in the war game, military sources said adding the aircraft was returning after flying in a formation.

It is learnt that the aircraft was on its way back to the Jaisalmer air base.

"A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie.

The pilot ejected safely," the IAF said.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

The sources said the Tejas MK I aircraft that crashed was a final operational clearance (FOC) variant and it had all the safety features.

Tejas was given initial operational clearance in 2011 and it was inducted into the IAF in 2016.

A video showed that the aircraft glided at low altitude and was eventually up in flames on hitting the ground shortly after the pilot ejected safely.

Jaisalmer Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said there was no loss of human life in the crash near Kalla and Jawahar residential colonies.

A portion of a hostel building was damaged but there was no one inside at the time, added another police official.

