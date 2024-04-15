Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Jaipur, exudes confidence in winning all seats in state

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Jaipur as part of BJP's campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Shah expressed confidence during a road show and said that the BJP would secure victory in all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan.

During the roadshow, Shah was joined by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his deputy Diya Kumari, and BJP candidate from the Jaipur seat, Manju Sharma. The roadshow started at Sanganeri Gate and moved through Johri Bazar, Badi Chaupad, Tripolia Bazar, and Choti Chaupad.

BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan

"We are going to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the third time. Surely we will touch the 400-seat mark. Due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, there is great enthusiasm among the people to him bring back to power," Shah told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of a close contest on two to three seats, the senior BJP leader said, "It seems like that every time but when the box opens Modi has won."

During the roadshow, people wearing saffron clothes waved BJP flags, showered flowers on the procession and raised slogans in support of PM Modi and other party leaders. Tight security arrangements with heavy police deployment were made in the walled city area. Traffic movement was not allowed in the areas through which the roadshow passed.

Jaipur Lok Sabha seat

Jaipur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Jaipur seat comprises 8 Assembly segments including Hawamahal, Vidhyadharnagar, Civillines, Kishanpole, Adarshnagar, Malviyanagar, Sanganer, and Bagru. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency.

Dominated by the Brahmin community, the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat will see a keen contest between the BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas. Of the eight assembly segments under the parliamentary constituency, six are held by the BJP and two by the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramcharan Bohra from BJP won the seat with a margin of 430,626 votes. Ramcharan Bohra was polled 924,065 votes with a vote share of 63.00 % and defeated Jyoti Khandelwal from INC who got 493,439 votes (33.88 %). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramcharan Bohara from BJP won the seat and was polled 863,358 votes with a vote share of 66.47%. INC candidate Dr. Mahesh Joshi got 324,013 votes (24.94 %) and was the runner-up. Ramcharan Bohara defeated Dr. Mahesh Joshi by a margin of 539,345 votes.

When will Rajasthan vote?

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The polling will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. The BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats, with the BJP winning 24.

