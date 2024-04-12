Friday, April 12, 2024
     
  4. 'INDIA bloc will destroy country's nuclear weapons if they come to power': PM Modi in Barmer

'INDIA bloc will destroy country's nuclear weapons if they come to power': PM Modi in Barmer

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Addressing an election rally, Modi said the Congress' thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Barmer Updated on: April 12, 2024 15:49 IST
PM Modi in Barmer lok sabha elections 2024 India border districts deliberately deprived of developme
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB PM Modi in Barmer at election rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 12) accused the Congress party of standing with anti-national forces while claiming that the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc was trying to weaken the country.

PM added, "In the Congress manifesto, there is the stamp of Muslim League, which was the culprit of partition. Now another party, which is a part of the INDI alliance, in its manifesto has made a dangerous declaration against the country that they will destroy India's nuclear weapons. When two of our neighbours are armed with nuclear weapons, should our nuclear weapons be destroyed? What kind of an alliance is this which wants to make India powerless?"

 

While addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, PM Modi said the Congress' thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

"Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution," Modi said.

"Congress' thinking is anti-development. The country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments," he said.

While Modi is busy making India a powerful nation, people of the I.N.D.I.A bloc are trying to make India weak, he said. The Congress is a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

 

 

