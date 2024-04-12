PM Modi to meet BJP's 'Bhishma Pitamah', takes out special time from his road show | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Govardhan Lal Badhera and PM Modi

Dausa Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan is currently in news. Due to this, leaders of both parties, be it BJP or Congress, are trying hard to register victory from here. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show for Kanhaiya Lal Meena who is the BJP candidate for Dausa Lok Sabha seat. The special thing about today's roadshow that will be held on Friday evening, is that PM Modi will meet BJP's Bhishma Pitamah and the oldest party leader Govardhan Lal Badhera who had expressed his desire to meet him.

According to reports, the 95-year-old who is eager to meet PM Modi said, "I am feeling good.... May your glory remain immortal, even if I won't be around to witness it." Govardhan Lal Badhera further said that he will gift a special Kalash to PM Modi during the meeting. Govardhan Lal has also taken forward PM Modi's slogan 'Abb Ki baar 400 paar'.

Who is Govardhan Lal Badhera?

Govardhan Lal Badhera, has been a primary member of BJP. It was during this time that Jan Sangh was born, which later came to be known as BJP. Since the time of Jan Sangh, this BJP leader has established the identity as Bhishma Pitamah for the party in Dausa. However, being away from active politics, this leader never had any interest in active politics, the result of which is that the party also did not give him a chance to contest. With BJP's 'Abb Ki baar 400 paar' call, Badhera wants that PM Modi should take over the reins of the country for the third consecutive time.