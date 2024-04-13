Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ashok Gehlot's daughter-in-law sells vegetables while campaigning for husband

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashok Gehlot's daughter-in-law sells vegetables

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his family are leaving no stone unturned for the victory of his son Vaibhav Gehlot who is contesting from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan on a Congress ticket.

The party leaders from the two districts of Jalore and Sirohi, including former cabinet ministers, Ashok Gehlot's confidantes and members of his family have joined him in campaigning extensively for Vaibhav Gehlot. In such an attempt, the daughter-in-law of former CM Ashok Gehlot was seen selling vegetables. His wife Himanshi Gehlot and daughter have taken charge of the campaigning in support of her husband Vaibhav Gehlot on Jalore Sirohi's seat. Vaibhav Gehlot's daughter was also going from door to door campaigning to make her father Vaibhav win. The video of Himanshi is going viral.

Vaibhav's wife Himanshi Gehlot has completed her studies in Sydney and currently runs an NGO, which works for cancer patients. Vaibhav and Himanshi have only one daughter named Kashwani. Like Himanshi, Kashwani is also fond of painting, both of them are campaigning for Vaibhav.

Ashok Gehlot's son lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Jodhpur constituency. A party leader said since it is the question of the future of his son, Ashok Gehlot is not willing to take chances and has roped in almost every heavy weight from the party for his son's campaigning.

Ashok Gehlot emotional appeal

On the day of the filing of nominations, Ashok Gehlot's wife Sunita Gehlot also shared a seat on the stage along with Vaibhav Gehlot's wife and daughter. They found mention in Ashok Gehlot's speech. "We both are here. We have given our son to you. Now it is up to you... I want you to give him a chance," Ashok Gehlot said, while making an emotional appeal to the audience.