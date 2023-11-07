Under Cong's rule, there are riots every now and then, many youths like Kanhaiya Lal were murdered: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in poll-bound Rajasthan saying that riots broke out in the state due to the appeasement policy of Congress, which doesn't even have the courage to punish culprits.

"Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded and murdered... Under their (Congress) rule there have been riots every now and then... Many youth like Kanhaiya Lal were murdered because of Ashok Gehlot's policy of appeasement...," Amit Shah said.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, Amit Shah said he should have resigned over the "red diary", which a sacked minister had alleged contained details of financial irregularities.

Addressing a poll rally in Makrana, Shah said that before asking for votes, the chief minister should disclose to the people of the state what is written in the "red diary".

"They told me that Gehlot gets angry on seeing the colour red," Shah said, in the context of the "red diary" which, according to the allegation of sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, contained details of illegal financial transactions of the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader addressed a rally in Kuchaman.

With inputs from PTI

