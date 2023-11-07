Nitish Kumar wants backward, extremely backward classes quota to be increased from 50% to 65%, 10% for EWS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the Winter session of the State Assembly, in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in wake of the outcomes of the recently conducted caste census in Bihar, voiced in favour of further increasing the reservation for Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes as their population has increased according to the survey.

Nitish Kumar said that their reservation should be increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent... 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)... combining them together, it will be 75 per cent... and 25 per cent will remain free.

"When all this (caste-based survey) started in 1930, then British were ruling the country. Later, caste census was stopped. We have demanding from the very beginning (for nationwide caste census). You (referring to the opposition) should remember that we - nine parties - mutually agreed that it should happen and then we met PM with our demand," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in the state assembly while speaking on economic data of caste census report, that was tabled today.

"When caste-based census has never happened before, how can you claim that this caste got more, and that one got less? This is a bogus claim," Nitish Kumar further said.

The caste census was conducted with the support of nine parties. In its report, there is complete information on the basis of each caste... we did it at our level... people were deployed on a large scale and training took place. When the work started, the court stopped it but allowed it later, he added.

According to the survey, there are 59 per cent of permanent houses, 39 lakh families live in huts, 63,850 families are homeless... 94 lakh families are found to be economically poor.

Compared to 2011, the literacy rate has increased from 61.8 to 79.70 percent, female literacy has improved significantly. Inter-pass women which were 12,55,000 has not increased to 42,11,000.

