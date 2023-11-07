Bihar Caste Survey's social and economic data released: Check status of major castes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with other leaders during all parties’ meeting on the Caste Census

Bihar caste survey: The Bihar government on Tuesday provided data on the social and economic status of people on the basis of a recently conducted caste survey in the state. According to sources, the data will be presented in the state's legislative Assembly today (November 7) at 2 pm. According to the data, poverty is highest in Bhumihars among the general category i.e. upper castes. In Bihar, 27.58 per cent of Bhumihars are said to be economically weak, the data claimed.

Bhumihars poorest followed by Brahmins

There are at least 8,38,447 families that belong to the Bhumihar caste, out of which 2,31,211 belong to the economically weak category, the state government's report claimed. Among Hindu upper castes, Brahmins are at second position in terms of poverty. According to the data, at least 25.32 per cent of Brahmin families are poor. There are a total of 10,76,563 families belonging to the Brahmin caste in Bihar, out of which 2,72,576 are poor.

Meanwhile, Rajputs are at third place in terms of poverty among the general category. According to the caste census report, 24.89 per cent of the population among Rajputs is poor. According to the government report, there are 9,53,447 families of Rajputs in Bihar, out of which 2,37,412 are considered poor.

Kayasthas: Most prosperous caste

At the same time, Kayasthas have been described as the most prosperous caste. According to the data, only 13.83 per cent of Kayasthas in the state are poor. The total number of Kayastha families in Bihar is 1,70,985. Out of this, only 23,639 families are poor, the caste census report claimed.

Data of Muslim castes

The government has also given the financial accounts of the three Muslim castes -- Shaikh, Pathan and Syed. These are considered upper caste among Muslims. According to the government data, around 25.84 per cent of people of the Sheikh caste belong to the poor category. There are a total of 10,38,88 families belong to the Sheikh caste, out of which 2,68,398 families are poor. At the same time, 22.20 per cent of families belonging to the Pathan caste are poor. According to the government report, 17.61 per cent of families of the Syed caste are considered poor, the data stated.

