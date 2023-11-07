Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh assembly polls: CM Baghel accepts Amit Shah's debate challenge, 'Pick stage, time'

Chhattisgarh assembly polls: CM Baghel accepts Amit Shah's debate challenge, 'Pick stage, time'

The Chhattisgarh assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases, i.e. on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Raipur Updated on: November 07, 2023 10:57 IST
Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The stage is set for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results on December 3. With this, the exchange of barbs between various party leaders has also peaked. The latest being that of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after a debate challenge by the former.

Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, had challenged the CM to a debate. Amit Shah said, "How come you are seeking our report card? I challenge you if you have the courage, to come and debate with us over your work in the last five years and that of Modiji in the past 15 years".

CM Baghel while accepting the challenge said 'Chhattisgarhia' is not scared". "Your challenge is accepted Mr. Amit Shah ji! You tell me the stage, time, date... I will come. There should be a debate on your scandal of 15 years and our work of 5 years. Chhattisgarhia is not afraid, will wait for your reply," Baghel added.

Related Stories
Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel releases Congress' manifesto, promises caste census, farmers' loan waiver

Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel releases Congress' manifesto, promises caste census, farmers' loan waiver

Chhattisgarh Elections: Congress to approach Election Commission on Mahadev App issue today

Chhattisgarh Elections: Congress to approach Election Commission on Mahadev App issue today

Chhattisgarh: IED blast injures BSF constable, polling team members in Kanker district

Chhattisgarh: IED blast injures BSF constable, polling team members in Kanker district

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising a caste-based census in the state if voted back. "We pledge to conduct a caste census in the state if voted back. The census exercise would cover the Scheduled Caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities," Baghel announced after unveiling the party's manifesto in Raipur on Sunday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Chhattisgarh News

Latest News