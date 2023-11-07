Chhattisgarh assembly polls: CM Baghel accepts Amit Shah's debate challenge, 'Pick stage, time'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The stage is set for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results on December 3. With this, the exchange of barbs between various party leaders has also peaked. The latest being that of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after a debate challenge by the former.

Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, had challenged the CM to a debate. Amit Shah said, "How come you are seeking our report card? I challenge you if you have the courage, to come and debate with us over your work in the last five years and that of Modiji in the past 15 years".

CM Baghel while accepting the challenge said 'Chhattisgarhia' is not scared". "Your challenge is accepted Mr. Amit Shah ji! You tell me the stage, time, date... I will come. There should be a debate on your scandal of 15 years and our work of 5 years. Chhattisgarhia is not afraid, will wait for your reply," Baghel added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising a caste-based census in the state if voted back. "We pledge to conduct a caste census in the state if voted back. The census exercise would cover the Scheduled Caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities," Baghel announced after unveiling the party's manifesto in Raipur on Sunday.