Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
  Revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir a master strategy: Rajinikanth

Revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir a master strategy: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has called revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by PM Modi-led government a 'master strategy'. Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. This special status came to an end as provisions of Article 370 were abrogated on August 5.

Updated on: August 14, 2019 21:00 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth has called revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by PM Modi-led government a 'master strategy'. Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. This special status came to an end as provisions of Article 370 were abrogated on August 5.

"The way they planned the entire issue,it was a master strategy.First, they imposed section 144 & ensured that people don't create any trouble.Then they tabled the bill, first in Rajya Sabha where they don't have majority& then got it passed in Lok Sabha," he said.

"They planned and executed it perfectly. Politicians should know what to politicize and what not to politicize. I appreciate this move of the government because it is related to national security," he said further.

