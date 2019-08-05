7 things that will change after revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday proposed revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement by Amit Shah evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status order.

"I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)," Amit Shah said in the Parliament.

The PM Modi-led government also proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said in Parliament.

The resolution of the Article of the constitution ends special status for Jammu and Kashmir, which was key to its accession to India in 1947.

7 things that will change after revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir you must know:

No separate laws for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir had separate laws for its citizen related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights. Now, there will be no separate laws for J&K citizens. It will be the same as the rest of the country.

No dual citizenship

Under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir citizens enjoyed dual citizenship, which was of the state and India both. After scrapping of the article citizens will enjoy just one citizenship which will be prevalent to all other citizens of the state.

No two flags

Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir had two different flags of Indian and the state itself. However, after Article 370 abolished, there will be no separate flags for Jammu and Kashmir and it will be on par with the entire country.

Police will be managed by the Centre:

Earlier, the police force was managed by Jammu and Kashmir government. However, now J&K is announced Union Teritory, including Ladakh, the police forces will come under Union Home Minister

Central laws can apply directly

Jammu and Kashmir was the only state which had its own constitution. Article 370 provided it a special status which were not applicable to other states of the country, like separate state law. Now, after the resolution of 370, there will be no separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir and its citizens.

Buy and sell of land & property in J&K

Earlier, only people who had citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir were liable to buy and sell property in the state. Now, Indian citizens across the country can buy and sell land and properties in J&K.

National Anthem

Jammu and Kashmir had separate national anthems during the application of article 370, which was of the state and the country. Now, there will be only one national anthem for the entire country.

