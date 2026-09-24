BJP chief announces key organisational changes, Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh get major state charges

New Delhi:

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed party's organisational joint general secretaries in-charge of various states. Shiv Prakash has been appointed as the National Co-General Secretary (Organisation) for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa.As per the list released by the BJP, Saudan Singh has been appointed as the National Co-General Secretary (Organisation) for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Satish Dhond has been appointed as the State Joint General Secretary (Organisation), Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Madhukar has been appointed as State General Secretary (Organisation) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ravindra Raju has been appointed as State General Secretary (Organisation)

for Assam and Tripura. Ratnakar has been appointed as State General Secretary (Organisation) for Gujarat, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

Check list of joint general secretary in-charges of various states:

Earlier BJP announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories. Nitin Nabin on Wednesday had approved the appointments, which stated that senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has been assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Party strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned to Bengal and Telangana, and Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with key regional commands, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, the BJP also allocated new roles to reinforce its upper-tier state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge. Significantly, the strategic assignments of the party reflect the party's broader objective of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and optimising leadership deployment across key states.

In the meantime, the Uttarakhand BJP Core Group is scheduled to hold a meeting on September 25 (Friday), with discussions likely to focus on the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from the state.

During the meeting, senior party leaders are expected to deliberate on the name of the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. Apart from this, the leadership is also likely to discuss the political and organisational aspects related to the upcoming election.

Also Read:

BJP names state in-charges, Smriti Irani assigned Haryana, Chhattisgarh; Harish Dwivedi gets Bihar, Karnataka