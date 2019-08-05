Image Source : FILE Indian Army, IAF on high alert after Centre revokes Article 370 in J&K; 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted

All security forces formations, including Indian Air Force and Indian Army, have been put on 'high alert' following the government revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. According to reports, Union Home Ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central security agencies to take "necessary precautions" and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

"An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official told PTI.

Also, around 8,000 paramilitary troops have been airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley after the government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley. Troops induction still going on. pic.twitter.com/9y4P8RlBuT — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event. The latest directive came after the government abolished Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Parliament revoking Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution.

"I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)," Amit Shah said in the Parliament.

The article, which give special status to J&K, was drafted in Part XXI of the Constitution: Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions.

The PM Modi-led government also proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said.

