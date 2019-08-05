Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes and Constitution in anger over scrapping of Article 370, moved out of Rajya Sabha

Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes and Constitution in anger over scrapping of Article 370, moved out of Rajya Sabha

​Two parliamentarians belonging to Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were asked to leave Rajya Sabha on Monday after they attempted to tear the Constitution, in an apparent public display of anger over Government's move of scrapping the controversial Article 370 and Article 35A.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 13:08 IST
Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes in protest, moved out of

Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes in protest, moved out of Rajya Sabha for attempting to destroy Constitution 

Two parliamentarians belonging to Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were asked to leave Rajya Sabha on Monday after they attempted to tear the Constitution, in an apparent public display of anger over Government's move of scrapping the controversial Article 370 and Article 35A. 

According to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway were asked to go out of the house after they made the attempt. One of them even tore his kurta in anger. 

India Tv - Mehbooba's MPs tear Constitution

Mehbooba's MPs tear Constitution

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti beamoned the government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and described it as "the darkest day in Indian democracy". 

 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A would be revoked. The government also proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said in a statement. He said this had been done in view of constant threats of cross border terrorism. The UT of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population, the Minister said.

ALSO READ | Follow Live blog for updates on Article 370, Article 35A scrapping in Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be two separate Union Territories

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDarkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti Next StoryArticle 35A inserted by Presidential Order, can be struck down  