Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes and Constitution in anger over scrapping of Article 370, moved out of Rajya Sabha

Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes in protest, moved out of Rajya Sabha for attempting to destroy Constitution

Two parliamentarians belonging to Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were asked to leave Rajya Sabha on Monday after they attempted to tear the Constitution, in an apparent public display of anger over Government's move of scrapping the controversial Article 370 and Article 35A.

According to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway were asked to go out of the house after they made the attempt. One of them even tore his kurta in anger.

PDP's RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway&MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha; The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest pic.twitter.com/BtalUZMNCo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Mehbooba's MPs tear Constitution

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti beamoned the government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and described it as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A would be revoked. The government also proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said in a statement. He said this had been done in view of constant threats of cross border terrorism. The UT of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population, the Minister said.

